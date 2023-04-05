News

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of N10.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President Muhammdu Buhari yesterday asked the Sen- ate to grant him approval for reimbursement of the sum of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion to Plateau and Borno states respectively through issuance of promissory notes. The President in a letter to the Senate explained that the reimbursements were for road projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government by the two states.

Also, in another letter, President Buhari requested the apex legislative body to consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for- warded to the chamber by the executive.

The President’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor at plenary. Part of the letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I forward here- with the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for consideration and approval of by the Senate.”

The bill seeks to provide a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for regulation of laws on personal information. Also, in another letter, President Buhari urged the Senate to approve the re-appointment of Mr Abdul Abubakar as a non-executive director of the CBN for a second and final term.

Furthermore, the President, in another letter, transmitted a bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution, for consideration and approval by the Senate. “Pursuant to section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, I for- ward herewith the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Establishment Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage of the Senate,’’ the letter reads in part.

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG must merge UTAS, IPPIS to avoid another strike –OOU VC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Ganiu Olatunde, has asked the Federal Government to merge the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) to have a faultless payment platform for lecturers. Olatunde insisted that the only way to peacefully […]
News

Finitri heads PDP Convention Committee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former govs root for chairmanship position Party may dump ‘unity list’ The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Finitri as Chairman of its National Convention Planning Committee fixed for October 30 and 31. He will be assisted by his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde will […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: PDP govs defecting to APC ‘re afraid of EFCC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…scores APC below average in performance Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, bruised some of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that have defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) saying they took the decision to avoid being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after leaving office. Governor Benedict […]

Leave a Reply