Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of N10.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno

President Muhammdu Buhari yesterday asked the Sen- ate to grant him approval for reimbursement of the sum of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion to Plateau and Borno states respectively through issuance of promissory notes. The President in a letter to the Senate explained that the reimbursements were for road projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government by the two states.

Also, in another letter, President Buhari requested the apex legislative body to consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for- warded to the chamber by the executive.

The President’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor at plenary. Part of the letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I forward here- with the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for consideration and approval of by the Senate.”

The bill seeks to provide a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for regulation of laws on personal information. Also, in another letter, President Buhari urged the Senate to approve the re-appointment of Mr Abdul Abubakar as a non-executive director of the CBN for a second and final term.

Furthermore, the President, in another letter, transmitted a bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution, for consideration and approval by the Senate. “Pursuant to section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, I for- ward herewith the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Establishment Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage of the Senate,’’ the letter reads in part.

