President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he marks his 71st birthday.

In a message to the governor and his family, Buhari prayed Allah tò give Ganduje good health and long life so that he will continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation.

The President also wished him a lot of energy, high spirits and good health.

Like this: Like Loading...