Buhari sends business facilitation bill to Reps for accelerated passage

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 to the House of Representatives for accelerated passage. The bill is contained in a letter by the President dated June 17 addressed to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. The letter explained that theproposedlegislationseeks to promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislation. The letter read by the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary, read: “Pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

