Buhari sends business facilitation bill to Reps for accelerated passage

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 to the House of Representatives for accelerated passage. The bill is contained in a letter by the President dated June 17 addressed to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. The letter explained that theproposedlegislationseeks to promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislation. The letter read by the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary, read: “Pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.
Ondo payroll system heavily compromised – Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday said the government payroll system "has been heavily compromised". He also said the service records of personnel had been falsified by unscrupulous persons. According to him, those behind the payroll stuffing are being identified for sanctions.
Nigeria @60: Doomsday prophecies of disintegration have failed –CJN
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has described Nigeria's 60th Independence Anniversary as a feat worth celebrating, considering that Nigeria has survived six decades in spite of the several doomsday predictions and prophecies given at different times.
Court dismisses CCT chair's application to stop Senate probe
A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar, to go and appear before the Nigerian Senate for probe on allegations of misconduct brought against him in a public petition. The court dismissed Umar's suit instituted against the Senate and others seeking to stop the probe.
