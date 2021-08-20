Buhari sends delegation to Kano ahead of son’s marriage

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano State for the marriage of his son, Yusuf, to Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero, today, the President has dispatched a delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to the state. The delegation, including his ministers Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (Defence), Alhaji Sabo Nanono (Agriculture), Hadi Sirika (Aviation) and Suleiman Hussein Adamu (Water Resources), as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, will stay back after the wedding to represent Buhari at the Ado Bayero’s coronation of Saturday.

