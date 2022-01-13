News

Buhari sends delegation to Zamfara over mass murder by bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Zamfara State following the recent killing villagers by bandits. According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, the President assured the communities and other Nigerians that they will not be abandoned to their fate. In an address to Governor Bello Matawalle, commissioners, Emirs, the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, legislators, council chairmen and political leaders, Buhari, represented by by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), said his government was determined to get rid of the bandits.

He said: “There will be no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid Zamfara and other affected states of the menace of these terrorists. Since they have no regard for the sanctity of life, so shall they be dealt with. “The government is fully informed of what is going on and will do whatever it takes to end this. We are here to talk to the Governor and to assure the state that the administration is determined to do more to defend the life and property of the people.” Buhari condoled with the government and the people of the state over the losses of life and directed the military and other security agencies to intensify the ongoing campaign until everyone and everywhere is safe. Matawalle said the visit was a testimony to the strong support of the President and the government at the centre.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VP lauds Okowa’s commitment to national development

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday lauded the commitment of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to national development, saying other states of the federation should borrow a cue from his uncommon drive for development. He gave the commendation yesterday during the official opening of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, a […]
News

PDP to Onochie: You’re still an APC member

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said contrary to her claim, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Onochie is number 2 on the ward 4 register of the APC in Aniocha Local […]
News

EFCC nabs seven suspected Internet fraudsters

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday swooped on suspected Internet fraudsters at their hideout in Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan. According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft body, the early morning operation, which followed series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica