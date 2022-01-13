Buhari sends delegation to Zamfara over mass murder by bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Zamfara State following the recent killing villagers by bandits. According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, the President assured the communities and other Nigerians that they will not be abandoned to their fate. In an address to Governor Bello Matawalle, commissioners, Emirs, the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, legislators, council chairmen and political leaders, Buhari, represented by by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), said his government was determined to get rid of the bandits.

He said: “There will be no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid Zamfara and other affected states of the menace of these terrorists. Since they have no regard for the sanctity of life, so shall they be dealt with. “The government is fully informed of what is going on and will do whatever it takes to end this. We are here to talk to the Governor and to assure the state that the administration is determined to do more to defend the life and property of the people.” Buhari condoled with the government and the people of the state over the losses of life and directed the military and other security agencies to intensify the ongoing campaign until everyone and everywhere is safe. Matawalle said the visit was a testimony to the strong support of the President and the government at the centre.

