Buhari sends N819bn supplementary budget to Reps

As the National Assembly sets to pass the 2023 appropriation bill, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday forwarded a supplementary budget of N819, 000,536, 937 for the 2022 fiscal year. The supplementary appropriation bill was contained in a letter, which was read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the commencement of the plenary session According to President Buhari, the supplementary budget request would be financed through additional domestic borrowings. This new request would raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and the deficit GDP ratio to 4.43 percent.

The president said that the year 2022 had witnessed the worst flood incidents in recent history in the country which had caused massive destruction of farmlands at the point already close to the harvest season. Buhari said, this may compound the situation of food security and nutrition in this country.

He said the flood also devastated the road infrastructure across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it affected several sections of major roads and bridges nationwide that are critical to the movement of goods and services. The president noted that the water sector was also affected by the flood and that there was a need to complete some ongoing critical projects that have achieved about 85 percent completion. He explained that the nine critical projects proposed in the sector cut across water supply, dam projects, and irrigation projects nationwide.

