Buhari: Senegalese honour conferred on Emir of Kano, Bayero richly deserved

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the honour conferred on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, by Senegalese President Macky Sall is “richly deserved”. In a congratulatory message through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Sall conferred the highest honour of the National Order of Lion on the monarch in Dakar in the course of the Emir’s recent visit to the country. Buhari commended his Senegalese for honouring the Emir. The President said the Senegalese honour was a recognition “of his (Emir) exceptional services in promoting peace, harmony and the well-being of his people and as well as his promotion of the friendly and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Senegal.”
Related Articles
Police re-strategise to make Katsina crime-free
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, yesterday expressed readiness of the police to re-strategise and ensure that Katsina became a crime-free state. Abubakar said this while addressing officers and men of the command in Katsina. He described the recent happening in Kankara, where some students of the Government Science Secondary School were […]
Viral video: Abe wants Amaechi’s supporters arrested
The immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged security agencies to arrest the supporters of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, for threatening to burn down Rivers in a viral video. Abe in a statement said that Nigeria cannot indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the […]
Trump’s Chief of Staff, Meadows, diagnosed with COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic. Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no […]
