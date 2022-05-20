Buhari: Senegalese honour conferred on Emir of Kano, Bayero richly deserved

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the honour conferred on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, by Senegalese President Macky Sall is “richly deserved”. In a congratulatory message through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Sall conferred the highest honour of the National Order of Lion on the monarch in Dakar in the course of the Emir’s recent visit to the country. Buhari commended his Senegalese for honouring the Emir. The President said the Senegalese honour was a recognition “of his (Emir) exceptional services in promoting peace, harmony and the well-being of his people and as well as his promotion of the friendly and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Senegal.”

