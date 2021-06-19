News

Buhari set to attend ECOWAS Summit in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Accra, Ghana, to participate in the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana today. The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said, Buhari will depart Abuja today to join other Heads of State of Government of ECOWAS for the mid-year statutory meeting of the regional bloc, with the exception of Mali, which was recently suspended from the group. Former President of Nigeria and ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali, Goodluck Jonathan, would be presenting a report on his latest working visit to the West African country to the Summit of the Heads of State. The Heads of State and Government will also receive a report on ECOWAS institutional reforms, single currency programmes and a memorandum on the proposed mechanism of rotation of ECOWAS Member States’ candidature to the Chairmanship of the African Union.

The 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government was preceded by the 46th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level and the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, in Accra, Ghana. President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the National Security Adviser, Maj. General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

