Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region. The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV/ AIDS on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, in a video message, pledged Nigeria’s full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international and regional initiatives towards eliminating HIV and AIDs in the world within the set goal.
Related Articles
South-South Governors support forensic audit of NDDC, deplores commission’s crisis
The South-South Governors Forum on Thursday declared wholehearted support for forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari. It deplored, with great concern, the crisis rocking the commission and said that it was convinced and expecting that the audit would serve to put the NDDC on a sound corporate governance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BEDC: Why Ondo South remains in blackout for 10 years
The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said that the acute power supply limitation and the inability to connect more communities in Ondo South to the national grid was due to a damaged breaker at the Ondo 132/33KV Station. Mrs Kunbi Labiyi, the Chief State Head, Ondo and Ekiti states, gave the clarification in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Training Day’ short film shines light on suppression of citizen’s digital rights
In the wake of the recent actions of nation state actors and associated groups in many African countries to subvert civil and digital rights of their citizens, Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise working to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa, has released a short film entitled Training Day as a vehicle to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)