Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region. The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV/ AIDS on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, in a video message, pledged Nigeria’s full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international and regional initiatives towards eliminating HIV and AIDs in the world within the set goal.

