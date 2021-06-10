News

Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region. The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV/ AIDS on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, in a video message, pledged Nigeria’s full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international and regional initiatives towards eliminating HIV and AIDs in the world within the set goal.

Our Reporters

