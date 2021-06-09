Buhari sets 2030 target for elimination of HIV/AIDS in Africa

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has set a target of 2030 for the elimination of HIV/AIDS in the African region.

The President, who called for a renewed global action to address the epidemic, spoke at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on HIV\AIDS on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress on commitment to end the deadly disease by 2030 and provide recommendations to guide and monitor response in countries.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, in a video message, pledged Nigeria’s full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international and regional initiatives towards eliminating HIV & AIDs in the world within the set goal.

He gave the assurance that he would work with fellow Heads of State and Government across the continent to ensure sustained high-level political engagement in achieving the goals.

”I want to reiterate the Nigerian government’s full support for a clear and ambitious Common African Position & New Political Declaration that can help to reduce the public health threat of HIV/AIDS, strengthen resilience to end the disease, and in addressing current & future health emergencies.

”We further commit to urgently translating all new and agreed Political Declarations into country action as a means of decisively addressing the HIV epidemic in the African region,” he said.

Buhari informed the meeting, attended by Heads of State and Government, ministers and diplomats, that Nigeria had moved from a data poor to a data rich country with the results of the largest AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, conducted in 2018.

