Buhari Sets To Attend King Charles III’s Coronation In London

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty, The King and Her Majesty, The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, will take place in London on Wednesday, and President Muhammadu Buhari will join other international leaders in attending the event.

President Buhari will on Wednesday depart from Nigeria to attend the coronation as Nigeria’s President before the swearing-in of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The statement titled ‘President Buhari to attend the coronation of King Charles in London,’ informed that the Nigerian president is scheduled to attend the summit, which will discuss the role of youth and the future of the Commonwealth.

On September 8, 2023, King Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the British monarchy.

For Saturday’s coronation ceremony, the president will be accompanied by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno, retired, national security Adviser; Ahmed Abubakar, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency; Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora