Buhari shocked only 2.5% arable land under cultivation

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed his surprise that only 2.5 per cent of the nation’s arable land is being cultivated. He also promised that government would redouble efforts to fish out those troubling the peace of the nation and its citizens. He made these known during an interaction with newsmen at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, after Eidel- Kabir prayers. Buhari, who urged more Nigerians to embrace farming, disclosed that he was informed by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming.

He directed security outfits to work more with communities to create a friendly environment for farmers, adding that they should be more relentless in maintaining peace. According to him, the security situation in the country has improved in the North- East and South-South. The President said government was making efforts to do the same in the North-Central and North-West. Earlier at the praying ground, the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, called for support for the President to enable him to improve security and boost the economy. He said: “Since the President came into power, we have seen some positive changes in the country.”

