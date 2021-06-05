News

Buhari should apologise now –Isiguzoro

A former Ohanaeze Youth President and current Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (faction), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly rescind his civil war threats on the Igbos. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had studied the proclamation of President Muhammadu Buhari threats of repeating the episode of the civil war experience which killed three million Igbo people and wreaked havoc on Igbo properties.

“Mr. President should tender an unreserved apology to Ndigbo for the civil war contentions against South East to help avert possible misinterpretation of Nigerians. “We are using this channel to remind President Buhari that killer herdsmen and Northern bandits based on the earlier warnings of U.S. Embassy Abuja that ‘they were heading south to destabilise the region.’

“The recent provocative onslaught against the Sout East gave rise to Northern delinquents commandeered the moment to unleash affliction on security formations and government agencies like INEC.” Isiguzoro said that Ohanaeze is solidly behind the South East governors in these tribulations and difficulties to restore peace and stability in the South East.

“Mr. President Buhari should regularly be scheduled to meet with Igbo governors and leaders including youths and agitators, this exhibition of love what Nigerians expect from Buhari, not civil threats. “Federal government honoured the Yoruba nation through MKO Abiola by the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day to heal the wounds of the past. “South East should be honoured on June 12 Democracy Day through Presidential pardon and amnesty for all repentant Biafra agitators. No matter the challenges confronting Ndigbo, we will not like to be threatened with the genocide of 30 months of Biafra war again.”

