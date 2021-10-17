Buhari should consider Gumi’s option to end banditry, says Erekosuma

One unsung hero of the Niger Delta Amnesty programme is Onengiya Erekosuma, the president of the Foundation for Peace and Non-Violence in Nigeria. He speaks in this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA on the Genesis of the programme, insecurity and other sundry issues

It’s more than a decade now that peace returned to the Niger Delta region due to the amnesty programme. What has your group been doing to consolidate the gains of the programme?

Yes, I recall that peace returned to the Niger Delta Region on August 7, 2008, the day I reconciled Ateke Tom with late Soboma George and their boys. I also reconciled Farah Dagogo and Soboma George, and the day after I reconciled Boyloaf and Ateke Tom and other militant groups from Bonny and all over the region..

.The gains are not because of the Amnesty Programme, It was the reconciliation within our people. So, if you ask me what we are doing, I will tell you this: militancy will never come back as long as I am alive, that is what we are doing and I hope the government will not take it for granted.

Based on hindsight, do you think there are some areas the amnesty programme under the Yar’ Adua administration did not address that you feel would have been helpful given the present realities among Niger Delta youths, especially the high level of joblessness and lack of skill?

In a meeting at the villa it was resolved to rebuild some communities, I don’t know if that was done. Also, the names of some of the original beneficiaries of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) were shortchanged, and their stipends hijacked to other accounts of non-beneficiaries and until some of these things are looked into the problem of joblessness may not end.

You have worked with the amnesty office in Abuja, why is it that there is always jubilation whenever the programme’s coordinator is removed only for complaints of corruption to follow suit?

The beneficiaries of the amnesty programme whose names have been hijacked or shortchanged are always hoping things will be done well. If a new coordinator comes, they just keep hoping something will be done about it. If you don’t bring them in, they believe you are corrupt too. These boys believe in their stipends more than empowerment. And the leaders or the government are taking advantage of that.

Is there a way for the programme to be strengthened in order for the Niger Delta youths who it was made to benefit more from it?

Oh yes, the programme can be strengthened if the right things are done. For example, verification that will bring in the original beneficiaries and pay them their stipends.

Kidnapping for ransom has reduced drastically in the Niger Delta. What seems to be on the rise is piracy on the waterways. What is behind the surge in piracy?

The problem we have at hand goes beyond Niger Delta Region, and beyond military action. We have a system that has frustrated their people to the point that some are willing to do anything just to survive.

The leaders are leading his people to the path of guerilla warfare. The situation is not about using the military, but using the right method that can only be achieved through a nonviolence approach. I hope Nigerians will listen before it gets out of hand, and I pray God to give our leaders the understanding to see what times we are in.

The problem is that we don’t tell ourselves the truth. The government needs to face the reality that things are not being done the right way. I am still willing and waiting to help end insecurity, not just in Nigeria but in other neighbouring Africa countries in less than a year.

My plan, if implemented, will not only solve the insecurity problem, but create massive jobs and Nigeria will be called one of the safest countries on earth. Wisdom is required in all of these. God help us all!

How can piracy be tackled in the region?

Any region or state that succeeds in ending insecurity will be living in danger. I say this because whatever will end insecurity now must be done all over Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

Don’t say I did not tell you this; any state that will end its own insecurity problems, without helping to end it in Nigeria at large, that peace will not last long. I told, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to give me six months, but we were given two months; that’s why those who did not believe that amnesty was going to work did not come out to surrender their arms, and it is killing us now.

I’m still willing to help; one can’t give what he does not have. No other person did what I did, so, how can anyone help the way I will help? Like I said before militancy can never return to the Niger Delta Region as long as I live.

This issue of piracy and crime or criminality in Niger Delta that you are asking me, is not about the Niger Delta, but the whole state in the country. If our leaders will listen to me, we will end insecurity in no time!

Your good friend Gumi is spearheading this call based on the amnesty the FG granted Niger Delta militants. What is your stand on this? Amnesty the FG granted Niger Delta militants. What is your stand on this?

Is it not very clear that the government has been overwhelmed, and does not know what to do? You too can see that Nigeria military has been overstretched to a breaking point in tackling insecurity? What you should be asking me is, how did we come to this mess?

Is military confrontation the best solution? If we count our losses, we would know that something is very wrong with our approach and there is the need to change our approach. You see why I have to commend Dr. Sheik Abubakar Gumi and his likes for their persistent efforts and call to use the nonviolence approach rather than military confrontation in handling the present case of insecurity.

The idea of my friend and brother, Dr. Gumi, is about telling the world that the nonviolence approach can and will end insecurity in the North and any other part of the country, only if our people will get to see and understand the gain in what Gumi has stated.

We will have to thank him again and again, and yes, you will not see him asking for amnesty again, because what we are asking for now, will be better than the gains of amnesty to Nigeria to have better peace, that will end all kinds of insecurity and killings.

Why is it that the youths prefer to risk it all, even their lives rather than stop this deadly business?

Living in Nigeria now is not a risk? Serious attempts have not been made to deal with unemployment and poverty, but the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

There had been widespread corruption and profligacy in the country, particularly on the part of our leaders. There has also been the influx of armed men into the country unhindered. Then you also have cult groups, who use all dangerous weapons, yet no attempt has been made to bring them to book.

All of these and many more have taken us to where we are now. It is a shame, rather than being decisive and rigorous in checking the proliferation of small arms, the government has only paid lip service to it, and when the situation escalates our government resorts to the use of the military.

But some of these problems are such that the military cannot eliminate them. The current approach of containing insecurity instead of abating exacerbates it. So, there is a need to change our approach. I believe understanding and a civil approach will help end insecurity.

Are there some specific things you did to warrant the claim that Amnesty was your idea?

My dear, I’m not asking for anything because I did what God Himself helped me to do. If you had called the name of anyone who is saying he or she knows how Niger Delta Amnesty came about, tell that person, he or she, is a big thief and my Bible says that, the thief cometh to steal, to kill, and to destroy. A thief cannot help anyone.

It is unfortunate, men don’t like anything good. It is not about what I did, it was just God. I did not only propose the Niger Delta Amnesty, I reconciled all the warlords, like, Farah and Soboma George, Boyloaf, Ateke Tom, and I brought all the militants together to accept one another and surrender their arms and accept the Bonny groups and others.

If I should tell you all that I did to get amnesty one day will not be enough to talk about it. I did all this in 2008, before amnesty came in 2009. You can ask persons who were able to go to the Creeks of the N’ Delta Region like Bonny, Kalabari and others. What do you want me to tell you?

If I start it will not end, I only hope now that I will see more people that are willing to help end all the killings over Nigeria!

If you have your way, what line of action would you take to tackle the insecurity bedeviling our dear country?

Ending insecurity in Nigeria is the easiest thing that I know I can do!

Like this: Like Loading...