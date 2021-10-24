Buhari should dialogue with selfdetermination agitators –Cleric

The Presiding Bishop of The Radiant Church, Bishop Emma Omon, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt dialogue in addressing ongoing agitations by some people to divide the country. He advised the President to empathise with the agitators and pay close attention to their needs rather than suppressing their voices. Omon, who was speaking in Lagos on the sidelines of a media briefing to announce the church’s Kingdom celebration convention scheduled for October the 30th and 31st, noted that the agitators were pushed to react because they feel neglected and marginalised. He pointed out that the President must listen to their voice and resolve the issues amicably.

He said: “Nigeria is made up of member states; hence, people cannot be forced to stay in a nation. The only way forward is to listen to their grievances and sit with them on the same table to analyse the way out. An attempt to silence agitating voices or apply force on them would only aggravate issues. It is thus advised that you listen and act while you ensure that they are carried along.” But Omon expressed optimism on Nigeria’s situation if prayers are consistently offered to God in holiness of character, urging leaders to leave their footprints in the sand of time. He said: “There is chaos in the land as people can no longer move freely within the country.

Kidnapping is now a profession since the country is unstable economically. The lamentation is too much; the government must rise up to act now.” Specifically, the cleric encouraged President Buhari to communicate with Nigerians in the language of a father to child, stressing that the president needs to be empathetic at this time. “The bible says when people are grieving, grieve with them and when they are rejoicing rejoice with them,” he added. Speaking on the convention, the bishop stated that the 2021 Kingdom celebration titled ‘Empowered 2.0’ is about celebrating the dominion of Christ.

He said: “This year’s convention is to empower people and reassure them that they can live a good life and prosper irrespective of the challenges in the country. The convention will start with Ministers and Church Leaders Summit with workshops and discussions on various subjects such as leadership, money and ministry, marriage and ministry, discipleship and multiplication, among others.”

