Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools, says Prof Ujah

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the entire globe, with over 15 million cases, about three and half million in the United States alone, more than 700 dead in Nigeria and unimaginable effects on health, economic and social lives, attention is now focused on the medical community more than ever before. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, the National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, who is a former DG of the Nigerian Institute of Medical research, examines global and local responses to the pandemic, the state of our medical facilities and spirited agitations especially by some governors for re-opening of schools

Congratulations on your election in May. Now coming at this critical time, what is your impression on the destructive effects of the coronavirus?

Thank you very much. I am sure everybody is aware of the effect. It started as a health issue, but it has expanded to social and economic issues now. So as a pandemic, it is not only a health issue, but also a social and economic one, such that both the health system and economic activities are clearly very affected.

Could you us an insight once again into the nature of the virus and modus of transmission?

Well, I am not a micro-biologist, but a medical doctor. We know that it is an infectious disease caused by coronavirus, and coronavirus are of different groups, because we have MESS, we have Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), caused by coronavirus also.

And this is because of its peculiar group has been called COVID-19 to give it a code.

It is a virus which nobody in the whole world has experienced in the study of biology or the disease that it causes, we do not know. It came as a bang and it took the whole world, Europe, America, Asia by surprise.

You know the reality is that we never knew that any health issue can negatively affect Europe and America this way, but today, with COVID-19, all countries of the world are affected, and it is even worse for the developed countries.

Because for Africa, infectious diseases like bacteria, parasites, viruses are all over West Africa.

If you recall in 2014, we had Ebola Virus, those hemorrhagic diseases, you know that Laser fever is endemic, cholera is all over the place and gastro-enteritis too.

So infectious diseases appear to be resident in African countries, but that is not the same with coronavirus. It is a pandemic and affects all the countries of the world, both developed and developing ones. It is clearly a novel disease, nobody has been able to know its epidemiology.

When we talk about epidemiology, we are talking about what is involved, how it evolves where is it evolves and when?

This is because, we map out diseases epidemiologically. For instance, we know that coronavirus will affect everybody but more of the elderlies are likely to die, and those who have co-morbidities.

And when we talk about co-morbidities, we are talking about hypertension, HIV, diabetes, renal diseases, liver and heart diseases.

So, despite the fact that it is more predominant epidemiologically, among the elderly, those who are dying are more likely to have other clinical conditions and that is what we call co-morbidities.

By and large, it is a disease that has never been known in the history of the world, and therefore, it has taken the world by storm. You can see that America is lying prostrate; Europe is lying prostrate and Africa in this case, I’m not sure, but we can say that the numbers we are having does not justify environment that is ready to receive such condition like the viruses.

How would you assess the response of the medical community to this pandemic?

Well, unless you do a thorough and detailed study, it is difficult to come up with outcome of assessment, because I don’t want to make a statement that will be quoted out of content. But generally, the medical community has responded well. The started looking at what the disease is.

As I talk to you, many laboratories and scientists are working on the virus. It is just like when HIV came out, little was known about it.

There was not cure, and there is still no cure, and there was no drug that was readily available to treat HIV, but today it is like a chronic disease like diabetes. So at the moment, a lot of work is being done, but you know scientists don’t make noise.

They are doing their work in the laboratories. You also know that when it broke out, many countries were not ready for it; certainly, Nigeria was not ready. Because then we had about five facilities that can do molecular biology of the disease, but today we are told that we have about 53.

Now, respecting the epidemiological responses, that is the emergency preparedness and response, the medical community is doing its best.

You can see that they are committed to the response. And they are doing the best they can and the fact that they are at the forefront shows the commitment. One thing you must have also taken note of is that knowledge of COVID- 19 is being improved upon every day.

You remember when we started, they said the transmission is droplet, now we are hearing that it is aerosol. We didn’t know that we should use face masks, but today, you see people wearing facemask everywhere in the world, except probably in Africa where some people are still in denial of the disease.

That is how to respond to emergencies like this. Whether it is catching up with the spread of the disease is a different thing.

It has been said science should take the lead in this fight against COVID- 19, but in some cases like Nigeria, non-medical experts are leading the fight. How do you view this?

Well, I think to lead is not the issue. We can have a non-political leader. Ideally it should be a scientist leading.

When I said scientist, I did not mean medical scientists, but of relevance, he should be a medical scientists, because he is the one that knows both the clinical and laboratory aspects of the virus.

But if you have a leader who is no-medical, and you have scientists, core scientists, they are the one that would fit into the leadership.

But unfortunately in this Presidential Task Force, I have not seen that; it is unfortunate really, but I think it maybe the way it was constituted, they thought this disease would not affect so many people.

You know sometimes, it is very difficult to change if there are some errors, but there is nothing wrong in infusing more people into it. I know that during Ebola, the scientists were the leaders in the battle.

The head of the team was Professor Onyebuchi Chwukwu who is a renowned orthopedic surgeon and the Minster of Health then.

And he, under the leadership of the President then (Goodluck Jonathan) effectively moved people around and the response, in my opinion was very good.

So politics, yes, and politics in this case would provide the necessary environment like funding and oversight functions of the activities of the scientists, but I think we need to infuse more scientists into the PTF.

But I’m told that there is a technical team that comprises of many scientists but I don’t have the details. But in essence, what I’m saying is the quality and quantity of such scientists and those with experience.

We know that in Nigeria here we have people like Professor Oyewale Tomori, who is a renowned virologist, who has participated severally in the control of many epidemic diseases. During Ebola, he was all over the place.

We also have Prof. Sidi Abdusalami and Prof. Morris Iwu is a pioneer DG the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and has been in infectious disease control since 1981, and therefore, his experience is very very very important, because these things require experience.

I also know that during Ebola, Nigeria trained over 250 scientists and other workers to go and help in Liberia, in Guinea and Seirra Leone.

I don’t know where they are because I’m not in the team and I do not know whether they have been incorporated or not. Maybe they are, because these are the people who have experience and when you have such you bring it to fore to confront challenges like this pandemic.

So, they are doing their best, but I think they should continually review. Look, for instance, during Ebola, we had what we called Ebola Treatment Research Group.

I was a co-chair as the DG of Nigeria Institute of Medical Research and Prof. Kamiyus Shingu Gamaliel, he then DG of the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research (NIPRID) was another-chair and we were doing our own bits while those on the fields were feeding us with reports.

We were mapping and looking at the response. What I would have thought, I’m not sure they have, is a very strong research team that will monitor and evaluate the response. Now in this case, we want to know what is happening, how well we are doing and what can we do better if we are not doing well.

If we are not doing well, why are we not doing well?

That is where the knowledge management laboratory and brainstorming comes in to bring out the best so that we they can infuse fillip into the management strategies that are on at the moment.

I don’t know whether we have that because in circumstances like this, in Africa, and Nigeria in particular, research is driven into the background, and I don’t think that is the right thing to do, because it is research findings that will help those in the field.

Even in war, we have a crack team of military strategies that monitor

and evaluate actions, stating that probably this has been done, these errors have been committed and the right thing should be done.

In a case like this it is very difficult to know what is happening and though we have figures that they give us on a daily basis and we need more than the figures.

We need to know more than what we are being told. By and large, I suppose they are doing their best.

Despite all the containment measures against the virus, the figures spiking by the day. What do you think accounts for this?

Well, let me say this, there are two or three factors that give us the impression that the figure is increasing.

First of all, as you know when this disease was reported on 27 of February, there were certain things we should have done which would have been very drastic and Nigerians would have complained, because Nigerians complain about everything.

We should have closed all our international airports since it is an imported virus.

It would have been a momentary setback but it would have long term benefits, because we knew that it is not within rather it came from outside, and most of the time, if you look at the index figures, you would recall they were those who flew into the country.

So if we had closed the international airports we would have been better than where we are now. They are doing their best, but the stage we are now is where you have community transmission, which means that the virus has penetrated the community and when more tests are being done, the figures will increase.

And it is good that we are doing more tests, and I am happy that even states that are doing more tests are now reporting cases, because we know epidemiological characteriaation of diseases.

There is no way every other state will have COVID-19 and Kogi and Cross River will say they don’t have. Are they on this planet? So it is not by wish but by evidence. And we have shown that coronavirus exists in Cross River and Kogi states.

What I’m saying in effect is that we have now got to the next stage and that is of community transmission which is now backed up by more tests. I think that there is gap in reporting.

They should tell us how many tests they do and how many of those tests are positive. Because that would give us the trends of the reality on ground, because if we don’t know how many tests you do and you are just giving us positive results, then it does not give us all the answers.

For instance, if you conduct 10 tests today and four are positive and you do 10 tests tomorrow and eight are positive, then we will begin to look at the trend.

In that case, we would be able to take a position that it is probably because of more tests we are doing or the disease is actually penetrating the communities.

Another dimension is that frontline workers like medical staff, over 200 of them and even journalists have contracted this virus.

What does this portends for the fight?

Let me just say this, as doctors and medical staff, we are trained about the risks and hazards associated with our profession. But they can be pre-

