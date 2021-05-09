Buhari should take the blame for insecurity, says Yusuf

Hon. Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf represents Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives. He was Chairman of the Committee on Capital Market in the 8th Assembly. In this interview, the threeterm lawmaker bares his mind on the worsening security situation in the country and other issues. He spoke with PHILIP NYAM

During the Goodluck Jonathan administration, the security situation in the country was not as bad as it is now. Yet the National Assembly then called for his resignation. Today, the state of insecurity is alarming but the parliament tends to be quiet. How did we get here and why are the legislators afraid to call for the resignation of the President now?

We are in an unusual situation. And to quote from Malcolm X, ‘An unusual illness requires an extreme medicine’. Sitting at the table watching you eat, does not mean I am eating with you. I have come to realise that our country is not just near Armageddon but we are near the precipice.

When you want to cut down a tree, you bring an axe and when the tree finally comes down, it is not the last hit that brings it down, it is the cumulative of all the hits. We are in a situation that is avoidable if the right steps and decisions were taken. But unfortunately, we have a president with a mindset of what he wants. However, I doubt if he understands the consequences. We are where we are because of the failure of the political class.

That is why when people say security has failed, I agree with them. This is because if it has not failed, the terrorists and bandits won’t have the boldness to perpetuate the kind of evil things that they are doing. The Nigerian security apparatus as it is, cannot deliver us from insecurity, because it is easily compromised by the political class. It is the failure of the political class that gave birth to that.

What we are seeing presently in the National Assembly is the reflection of what our society has become and it is the cumulative and gradual watering down of the quality of the debate.

The National Assembly is supposed to come to terms with what is at stake and take steps now to avert further damage, because when we took oath of office, we didn’t do so to defend PDP or APC. The oath of the office was to defend Nigeria and the nation.

But until we come to that point to understand that parties are just vehicles to carry everybody along and the constitution of the country should guide our action on the floor. When you have the kind of scenario we have today, you’ll discover that it is not just the National Assembly but it is the nation in general.

Sycophancy has taken over the entire nation and people tend to shut their mouths. So, in the National Assembly, we now have sealed mouths lawmakers that speak from both sides to impress their masters.

When you meet our colleagues privately, they have very progressive positions, but on the floor of the chambers, they are timid and not able to express those progressive positions. So, until we come to a conclusion that no individual is bigger than a nation and no individual has a monopoly of wisdom, we will continue to be where we are and that’s where the National Assembly is now.

So, we are where we are in the National Assembly because some persons have failed to give leadership.

The House recently came up with some resolutions on how to tackle insecurity in the country and one of these is to recruit more military personnel. Even as we are not recruiting, soldiers are still being dismissed. There is also the problem of lack of synergy among the security agencies. How do we manage this?

On the issue of recruitment and non-recruitment, these are symptoms that the Nigerian Army is now easily compromised by the political class. The situation in the army is degenerating and has further dipped from what we had in the previous regime.

It is true that this insecurity didn’t start today but under the regime of President Buhari, it has worsened. I dare to say that President Buhari has come to nationalise insecurity. In fact, the number one achievement of the Buhari regime is nationalisation of insecurity. If you look at what is happening critically, you will agree with me that this government has come to nationalise insecurity.

It’s natural to recruit but if we don’t fix the bottom issue, the institution of Nigeria Army has lost those values that make them unique. A man with a level of comfort cannot dare certain things again, because he will think of what he will lose. In this case, the Nigeria Army needs to be rigid. The present government did so much damage under a General, to the Nigerian security sector.

The desire of every military General is to reach the peak of his career, that’s the ultimate and aspiring thing for them but now it’s been shot because you feel they are loyal, when they’ve lost loyalty. Recruiting will not solve our problem, for now, let’s get mercenaries to help find our way out of this mess if not we are going nowhere. The Nigerian security cannot help us in anyway.

When we tend to massage the ego of the man at the top, we say they don’t tell him the truth. I am privileged to be a father and have been in charge of a family for a while. Those who want to cross the bar in the family know that certain actions attract repercussion or punishment.

If you allow a human being to take action without caution, there will be anarchy everywhere. If there are no checks or there is no punishment for these actions or inactions, there will be what we have at hand.

When you have a leader that gives a pat on the back of those who perpetrate insubordination because they are your brothers or sisters, others are watching. So, we are where we are because the president has failed to give leadership.

In your previous remarks, you mentioned that President Buhari has a mindset. What is that mindset and why do you think he holds such a mindset?

It is unfortunate that we have not grown as a people to understand that as the President of a nation, you are a father to all. Nigeria’s fame was the focus of our leaders. Anyone that is not comfortable with people holding contrary views to his cannot be a leader. When the insurgency started, what we had mainly was Boko Haram. Fulani herdsmen were in existence but were not this ferocious.

Some of them had guns but most of them had cutlasses and sticks they carried about. But when the violence of herdsmen started, the majority of them were not Nigerians, however, some of their Nigerians counterparts connived with the foreign ones. At that point, we expected President Buhari to have stood up and say ‘no, this shouldn’t happen’, but rather he’s saying “no, go and live with your neighbour in peace.’

That is where we are today. How can you ask people to go and live with their killers? The President should take the whole blame of what is happening now. Until we come to a point when the people can see that justice is being served on people who inflict them with pain and destruction, this insecurity will continue.

Mr. President has to lead by example; he needs to be just, fair and considerate to every law abiding citizen of this country.

As an opposition party pre-2015, the APC was up and doing and gave the PDP a fight of its life. Can we say the PDP as an opposition has failed the nation again?

We must put issues in perspective. People who made comments on Twitter based on the APC regime’s poor performance are missing till date.

What happened was that because the PDP had been in government for some time, it was natural that human beings would crave for a change. But I advise that people shouldn’t dive into the political arena and donate their credibility for APC. The two situations are not the same.

However, I would like to say that the PDP could have done better. Remember that during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration of PDP, what was coming from the APC as at that time was not from APC alone, but a combination of APC and the civil society. The money which the APC was spending was coming from the civil society, but now the money is nowhere to be found.

The money has vanished. The atmosphere is quite different; the resources that would have built opposition have been taken away. But Jonathan allowed it then; that was why they could do what they did.

Don’t say we have failed, but we have not done enough, some of us who were not looking at the party then criticised the government but we can’t find such people now, who can stand up and irrespective of party affiliation or party loyalty speak out.

In the 8th Assembly, you chaired the committee on capital market. Will you say that the Nigerian capital market is doing well? And what can be done to make it better?

No nation attains substantial development without a virile capital market. It is natural that the economy should reflect the standard of living of the people. The administration of President Buhari has killed our capital market. The capital market was growing to a point that we were becoming the reference point in Africa. Ethiopia and Egypt were doing well, but we were well ahead of them.

But in 2016, this government came and said there will be no dollar transactions anymore. If you’re not a Nigerian, you can’t withdraw dollar and because of that businesses in the capital market were going down, business owners had to pull out their money from the market, and we lost N17 trillion as a result of that mistake. Since then, we have not recovered.

Where the Jonathan government put the right people, this government put gossipers and the economy does not work that way. You either put the right people who can get the right result or you choose people based on sentiments and the economy collapses.

The capital market as it is now is bleeding. The government must consciously relieve the capital market so that the Nigeria economy can be well again. The aim of the government is to help the capital market and the economy of Nigeria, if not we are not there yet, it’s not by taking our economy or budget to the capital market because we won’t get there.

We keep talking about insecurity and often forget to appropriately secure our borders. Why has the House not taken this as a priority?

It is not possible for the House to capture everything, things that are subset. When you’re capturing insecurity, the issue of borders should be part of it because that’s a subset. It’s about having the right will and you are committed to it. Our major problem is corruption, that is why we haven’t been able to do anything, and everything rises and falls on leadership. Some of the leaders don’t check the borders because they believe they have their own brother who should come and go at will. Every country has procedures for you to enter and go in; somebody who does not have a stake in the place will always risk his life to get that place. This government has to do more to secure our borders not to leave it open for anybody to just walk in and out.

A few days ago, Senator Smart Adeyemi who represents you in the Senate wept over the killings in the country and declared that if the government is incapable of stopping the carnage, the National Assembly should be shut. What’s your reaction to this?

Nobody should be surprised about the comment made by the senator. If you live in this country and you are conversant with the developments; and if you’re living in Abuja and you have that mentality that you have security over your head, you are deluding yourself.

Abuja is surrounded by insurgency between 5-10 kilometres outside Abuja or maximum 20 kilometres. The senator was speaking based on the knowledge.

Senator Smart Adeyemi was born in Minna and he is conversant with the terrain there and he knows that the security situation in parts of Niger is unprecedented. The governor of Niger has cried out that Boko Haram has taken over some villages and communities and even hoisted its flag.

He said they have forcefully taken peoples wives and allocated them to their commanders and fighters. So, I commend the senator for sounding us out on the danger looming in Niger and indeed the whole country. Nobody is safe; Abuja, the seat of power is not safe because Niger State is just about two hours’ drive to the city centre. We have gotten to a stage where we cannot play politics with security.

Collectively, I will say that the National Assembly is not as effective as it should be. The President should be called for a higher responsibility. How many of our senators now can speak truth to power? Nigerians need unity among themselves; we need leaders who can reach out to different states of the nation and give us a sense of belonging.

I think that is what we need most now and until we have that unity among us, there should not be any building of roads; that is not what we need at the moment.

The President should unite the nation by speaking and acting as a father to all. He should not be selective or should not show and not be seen to be favouring a particular group at the expense of others. I don’t think we have to shut down the National Assembly but we have to do more as legislators, as representatives of the people and as leaders.

We have to eschew party and sectional or ethnic divide and speak as a people because this insecurity is affecting everybody. Remember, before the service chiefs were changed, both chambers of the National Assembly had passed a series of resolutions passing a vote of no confidence on them and asking the president to sack them. But what happened?

They were removed and given ambassadorial appointments. Surprisingly, the same National Assembly that had no faith in the sacked service chiefs confirmed their nominations as ambassadors. If they were not good as service chiefs, how can they be good ambassadors of our country?

But both chambers confirmed their nominations because some people want to please the President. So, I think what we need to do is to be more patriotic and stop promoting unhealthy ethnic and sectional biases.

Recently, you were reported as calling on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to contest for President in 2023. What is the motive behind this call?

I was not actually asking him to contest but I was saying based on his track record, he can as well contest to be President. I want you to go to Rivers State and see the level of infrastructural development during his administration. It is not about party but it is about governance.

He is also someone that does not allow his position to get into his head. He still remembers people whom he knew before now who are not prominent people in the society. That is his simplicity.

