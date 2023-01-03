News

Buhari signs 2023 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Nigeria’s 2023 budget into law, his office has announced.
The budget is the last Buhari would sign as Nigeria’s president as he leaves office in May this year.
The National Assembly had earlier passed the budget totalling N21.83 trillion.
According to a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson: “Speaking at the signing of the eighth and final annual budget of this Administration, the President said the aggregate expenditures of N21.83 trillion, is an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.”

 

