Buhari signs Agricultural Research Council bill

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…, approves two colleges of education

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, was in consonance with the commitment of his administration to diversify the economy, with agriculture playing a critical role. With the amendment, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector, towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation. The President, who assented to the bill before his visit to Ethiopia, also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu.

