Buhari signs aviation, NIMET, Pharmacy Council Act, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

A statement issued by Nasiru Baballe Ila, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), said the bills include the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, NIMET, Pharmacy Council Act, among others.

He said: “This Act repeals the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006 and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in order to promote aviation safety and security, ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the law relating to civil aviation regulation in Nigeria. “NIGERIAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY (ESTABLISHMENT) ACT, 2022.

This Act repeals the Nigerian Metrological Agency Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.”

“PHARMACY COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (ESTABLISHMENT) ACT, 2022. This Act repeals the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022 charged with the responsibility, amongst others.”

