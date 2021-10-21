News

Buhari signs energy, defence pacts with Turkish leader, Erdogan

President Muhammmadu Buhari has disclosed that he signed eight major agreements /Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in Nigeria for a two-day official visit. The President disclosed that the agreements, whose implementation would commence immediately, touched on key sectors including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and Hydro- Carbons among others. He disclosed this yesterday at the Presidential Villa at a joint press conference with the visiting Turkish leader. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari also ordered the lift of travel ban on Turkey.

He said: “In the course of our discussions, we also reviewed the travel ban list based on the revised COVID-19 proto-cols and removed Turkey from Nigeria’s Travel Ban List. Turkey has indeed achieved remarkable success in addressing the COVID- 19 pandemic.’’ Erdogan, in his comments, vowed to increase the trade volume between his country and Nigeria from $2 billion to $5 billion annually. President Buhari also praised the Turkish President for opening his country’s borders to accommodate millions of refugees in dire need of humanitarian support. According to him, Erdogan has set an example for the rest of the world on how to treat refugees by receiving and accommodating 4 million refugees fleeing from conflict areas particularly in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Buhari described Erdogan and his wife’s two-day visit to Nigeria as a reflection of the “robust, warm and cordial bilateral relation” between Nigeria and Turkey. He noted that it was the second time he has had “the pleasure of receiving my Brother in Abuja” adding that the Turkish leader’s meeting with a Joint Session of the Nigeria and Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry, before departing Nigeria, would be another opportunity to engage and exchange views on more productive ways of pushing ahead the socioeconomic ties between the two countries.

