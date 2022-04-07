News

Buhari signs Executive Order 11 mandating MDAs to set up Maintenance depts

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 11 mandating all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to establish Maintenance Departments and make all necessary procurements. The President signed the order yesterday ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired. The President in his speech also recommended the policy to all the states, local governments and the private sector. He said: “By this Order I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set up and ensure the operation of their Maintenance Departments and make necessary procurement for their maintenance, in accordance with the provision of the Public Procurement Act. I commend this National Policy for the consideration of the State and Local Governments and indeed the Private Sector.

“Maintenance of Assets is more than a culture, it is an economy from which many can prosper and we must nurture and water that economy by policy and actions that create opportunities and inclusion for our people. “While it is true that our economy has been diversified and the nonoil sector is leading in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, the maintenance and facility management component of the services sector is an opportunity that is waiting to be maximized.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps disagree over INEC budget defence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on electoral Matters, Wednesday disagreed with it’s Chairman, Hon. Aishatu Dukku (APC, Gombe) on the modalility to be adopted in engaging the management of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 2020l1 budget defence. Trouble started when Chairman of the committee had after making her opening remarks called […]
News

OPIC Plaza fire avoidable –Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the gas explosion at the OPIC Plaza, Ikeja, Lagos was avoidable if necessary checks had been made.   He called for extra safety measures to be put in place for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas across the country, in order to check incessant explosions which had […]
News

NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica