Buhari signs Executive Order 11 mandating MDAs to set up Maintenance depts

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 11 mandating all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to establish Maintenance Departments and make all necessary procurements. The President signed the order yesterday ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired. The President in his speech also recommended the policy to all the states, local governments and the private sector. He said: “By this Order I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set up and ensure the operation of their Maintenance Departments and make necessary procurement for their maintenance, in accordance with the provision of the Public Procurement Act. I commend this National Policy for the consideration of the State and Local Governments and indeed the Private Sector.

“Maintenance of Assets is more than a culture, it is an economy from which many can prosper and we must nurture and water that economy by policy and actions that create opportunities and inclusion for our people. “While it is true that our economy has been diversified and the nonoil sector is leading in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, the maintenance and facility management component of the services sector is an opportunity that is waiting to be maximized.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...