Buhari signs Mental Health Bill into Law  

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Mental Health Bill harmonised by both the Senate and the House of Representatives in 2021, into law.

The development comes decades after mental health regulatory reforms have languished in the legislative chambers with failed attempts at overhaul in 2003 and 2013.

The law will replace the Lunacy Act of 1958.

Recall that on November 28, 2022, the National Assembly passed the National Mental Health Bill, 2021, and forwarded it to President Buhari for consideration and assent last week, according to a memorandum by the Clerk to the National Assembly.

The President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria (APN), Prof. Taiwo Obindo was quoted as saying the development is a great relief. “This is a victory for Mental Health Care and practice in this nation”.

“A final culmination to over two decades of several efforts by the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria now has an Act/Law on Mental Health governance and we are now part of the global space with best global practice,” he stated.

Also, speaking, immediate past President of APN, Prof Taiwo Shielk expressed gratitude to God Almighty that the Mental Health Bill has been signed into law by The President and Commander In Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

“Our profound gratitude to Senator Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator Ahmad Abubakar, Dr. Ibrahim Gambari (COS), CBM International, Johnson & Johnson and all our partners. After several attempts, by His Grace we finally reached the milestone.

According to psychiatrists, the law will help replace the Lunacy Act of 1958, which practitioners condemn as outdated and inhumane.

