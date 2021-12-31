Buhari signs N17.127trn budget with reservations

…promises to submit amendment bill early to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N17.127 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with reservations and a promise to submit amendments/virement proposals to the National Assembly early in the year.

According to a release made available to newsmen on Friday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President signed the bill in keeping with the tradition of restoring a predictable January to December fiscal year, as provided for in the Constitution.

He signed the documents in the Presidential Villa in the presence of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

The President said the 2022 Budget, provided for aggregate expenditures of N17.127 trillion was an increase of N735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N16.391 trillion.

The President explained that N186.53 billion of the increase, however, came from additional critical expenditures that he had authorised the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to forward to the National Assembly adding that the minister would provide details in due course.

While urging all the relevant agencies to start preparation for the drafting of 2023 transition Appropriation Bill with early submission of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly, the President expressed strong reservations on the ‘‘worrisome changes’’ made by the National Assembly to the 2022 Executive Budget proposal.

Buhari, however, announced that he would revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment as soon as the lawmakers resume to ensure that critical ongoing projects, cardinal to this administration, do not suffer a setback due to reduced funding.

