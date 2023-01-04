Buhari signs N21.83trn 2023 budget as experts pick holes in execution

…makes provisions for general polls, others

Supplementary Bill for projects affected by flood

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the 2023 budget of N21.83 trillion and the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

Senate President, Ahmad awan, and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present at the ceremony at the Presidential Villa.

According to Buhari, the budget made provisions for the conduct of the general election.

After signing the budget, Buhari urged the National Assembly to reconsider their position on his proposal to securitise the Federal Government’s outstanding Ways and Means balance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), warning that failure to do so would incur an additional N1.8 trillion in interest.

He explained that the aggregate expenditure of N21.83 trillion was an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initialExecutiveProposalfor a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion. According to him, the 2022 Supplementary AppropriationBillwillenable his administration to fix the roads, bridges and other infrastructure destroyed by floods. Buhari said the Minister of Finance, Budget and NationalPlanning, DrZainab Ahmed, would provide more details about the approved budget and the supporting 2022 Finance Act. He said: ”We have examined the changes made by the National Assembly to the 2023 Executive Budget proposal. ”The amended fiscal framework for 2023 as approved by the National Assembly shows an additional revenues of N765.79 billion and an unfunded deficit of N553.46 billion. ”ItisclearthattheNational Assembly and the executive need to capture some of the proposed additional revenue sources in the fiscal framework. This must be rectified. ”I have also noted that the National Assembly introduced new projects into the 2023 budget proposal for which it has appropriated N770.72 billion. The National Assembly also increased the provisions made by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by N58.55 billion.” The President said he decided to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill after being passed by the National Assembly last week to enable its implementation to commence without delay, considering the imminent transition process to another government. He directed Ahmed to meet with the National Assembly to effect the amendment to the bill. On the National Assembly’s stand on his proposal to securitise the government’s outstanding Ways and Means balance at the CBN, Buhari said: “The balance has accumulated over several years and represents funding provided by the CBN as lender of last resort to the government to enable it to meet obligations to lenders, as well as cover budgetary shortfalls in projected revenues and/or borrowings. ”I have no intention to fetter the right of the National Assembly to interrogate the composition of this balance, which can still be done even after granting the requested approval. ”Failure to grant the securitisation approval will however costthegovernment about N1.8 trillion in additional interest in 2023 giventhedifferentialbetween the applicable interest rates, which is currently MPR plus three per cent and the negotiated interest rate of nine per cent and a 40-year repayment period on the securitised debt of the Ways and Means.” Speaking to reporters after the event, Lawan expressed the hope that the implementation of the budget would commence immediately. Mesnwhile, reactingtothe eventual signing of the Bill intolaw, financialadviser and wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, berated the National Assembly for upping the budget by N1.3 trillion not minding the consequences. He said: “The NASS increased the budget byadditionalN1.3trillionnot minding the fact that a good portion of the budget will be borrowed.

