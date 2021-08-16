Buhari signs PIB into law

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Regardless of the controversies around the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the bill into law.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President assented to the bill at home Monday.

He said Buhari did this in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty

Adesina explained that the President was working from home due to his five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13.

He disclosed that the ceremonial part of the new legislation would be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration.

It would be recalled that the passage of the PIB by the National Assembly has been roundly criticized by some stakeholders.

For instance, host communities in the Niger Delta have rejected their equity stake pegged at 3 percent amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...