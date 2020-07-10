Buhari signs revised 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the revised 2020 budget into law.

The signing on Friday of the N10.8 trillion budget took place at the State House’s Council Chambers.

The amended budget was approved by the National Assembly in June.

At the signing ceremony, Buhari said the budget had to revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

He said the ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of July.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, witnessed the signing.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers were also in attendance.

Others at the event are Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and the Director General of Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.

