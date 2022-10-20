News Top Stories

Buhari signs Start-Up Bill into law, creates N10bn Investment Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…Microsoft to train 5m Nigerians in ICT

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Start-Up Bill recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who briefed newsmen after the short ceremony at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The minister explained that the new law conceived and proposed by the executive through his ministry in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President came about after extensive consultations with young innovators and inventors on the challenges they faced in doing their businesses in the country. According to him, the law made room for the creation of a minimum of N10 billion Investment Fund to be disbursed to start-up innovators and inventors in the nation’s ICT and digital technology sectors.

Aside from this, the new law would also provide for other incentives and tax holidays to encourage young inventors and innovators in the ICT and Digital space thereby creating jobs for the teeming young population in the country. Pantami disclosed that the law also provided for the creation of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council with the mandate to listen to the challenges of young innovators and direct relevant institutions there and then to address the challenges. This Council would be chaired by the President with the Vice President as his deputy, he said.

“The council provides that the President has power to approve the inclusion of any other stakeholder that will add value to the Council and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will serve as the Secretariat for coordinating meetings and various processes towards the implementation of the law,” he added. Responding to question on the impact of Nigeria’s participation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) held recently in the United Arab Emirates, Pantami said out of about 120 countries that participated in the contest, a young Nigerian emerged the best Disclosing that a company signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of $10.million with one of the groups he led to the event, Pantami said he used the occasion to seal a deal with Microsoft on mass training of young people in Nigeria.

He said: “It was there during the event that we concluded our discussion with Microsoft that they will come to Nigeria and train five million citizens on high demand and cutting-edge skills in the digital sector and this is part of their corporate social responsibilities that we have signed. Even today before I came here, I signed a letter conveying to Microsoft the proposed date for the commencement of the training.”

 

