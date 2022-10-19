Buhari signs Start-Up Bill into law, creates N10bn Investment Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Start-Up Bill recently passed by the National Assembly into law.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who briefed newsmen after the short ceremony at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

The minister explained that the new law conceived and proposed by the executive through his ministry in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President came about after extensive consultations with young innovators and inventors on the challenges they faced in doing their businesses in the country.

According to him, the law made room for the creation of a minimum of N10 billion Investment Fund to be disbursed to start-up innovators and inventors in the nation’s ICT and digital technology sectors.

Aside from this, the new law would also provide for other incentives and tax holidays to encourage young inventors and innovators in the ICT and Digital space thereby creating jobs for the teeming young population in the country.

Pantami disclosed that the law also provided for the creation of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council with the mandate to listen to the challenges of young innovators and direct relevant institutions there and then to address the challenges.

