News

Buhari: Solar power integration’ll translate to increase in electricity access

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the rapid integration of solar power into Nigeria’s energymixwillincreaseelectricitysupplytounderserved and unserved communities. Buhari said this yesterday when he received a delegation from Sun Africa LLC, a US-based solar project developer, atthePresidentialVilla, according to a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina.

He commended the interest of the US developer in investing in the country’s power sector, promising that the government would remain committed to collaboratingwiththeprivatesector in improving energy access, creating jobs and industrial development. Buhari said his administration had embarked on several reforms aimed at revitalising the energy sector and improving access for communities.

He listed the signing of the Nigeria Climate Change Bill, implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Program with the World Bank and Nigeria Electrification Program aimed at enhancing energy access to remote communities as highlights of some of the reforms embarked upon by his administration to address the nation’s energy needs.

He added that the Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens is aimed at achieving end-to-end alignment across the electricity value chain. The President said: “Initiatives like these will go a long way in developing local capacity through technology transfer and relieving transmission constraints through the generation and distribution of electricity in the local Distribution Companies Franchise Area, making off-take easier.

‘‘The ministers of Finance and Power, as well as other agencies of government, will remain available at all times, to ensure the achievement of this significant project as part of our efforts towards achieving Net Zero Emission by 2050. “I’m pleased to note the technology transfer content embedded in this initiative as well as the employment generation potential.” Goran Rajsic, Founder, Sun Africa LLC, said the renewable and infrastructure company hoped to deliver solar power in multiple locations across the country, just as it has done in Angola, with financing done through the US EXIM Bank. He said his organisation, working with other leading energy companies, has the capacity to do what Nigeria requires in the area of power.

In a separate interaction with newsmen after the meeting with the President, the Sun Africa LLC boss said his company would be investing $1.5 billion to provide 1, 000 megawatts of renewable energy to the country. He said the project would be delivered within the next 30 months, adding that his firm would be working with the Niger Delta Power Holding Companyas itslocal counterpart in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari lacks power to seek amendment of Electoral Act –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has faulted the letter sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly seeking amendment of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, which he claims will disenfranchise serving political office holders, is in conflicts with provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.   The governor, who spoke in […]
News

LG Poll: Lagos APC nominates deputy gov’s brother, Ogunlewe’s son, 55 others

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Mr. Usman Hamzat, a sibling of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, was yesterday listed among 56 other chairmanship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming July 24, local government election in the state. The deputy governor’s brother was unveiled as the party’s chairmanship candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government […]
News

Lagos East: Forum seeks replacement of Osinowo, Buraimoh with indigenes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wale Elegbede An association of Lagos State Indigenes, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, has called on two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that Lagos Indigenes were elected as their candidates in the forthcoming by-elections for the Lagos East Senatorial seat and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica