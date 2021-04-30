Buhari solicits NMA’s support to rehabilitate health care sector

Musa Pam, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the support of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in rehabilitating the health care sector in order to deliver a health system that is responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

He disclosed this during the 61st Annual General Conference Annual Delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), which held in Jos, the Plateau State capital Friday.

The President, who was represented by Minister of Health, Professor, Osagie Ehanire, said inspite the country’s fragile health system, doctors have continued to respond to diseases.

He added that the country’s health system has a long way to go in meeting the demands of Nigerians.

The president also assured that the country’s health care system would be strengthened and a resilient system would be built via strengthening the secondary health care and reforming the tertiary health care institutions in the country.

According to him, the government has made a considerable investment in facility upgrade and expansion of the organisation in most federal and state hospitals in the shape of isolation and treatment centres.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong in his speech said his administration has employed 412 doctors and other health workers to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and other health related issues in the state.

President Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah appealed to the Federal Government to provide modern medical equipments and consumables to enhance quality health care delivery to all Nigerians.

