Buhari speaks on Edo election

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process in Edo State, which led to the victory of the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The position of the President was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday.
The statement was released shortly after Obaseki was declared winner of the poll in which his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ran on the platform of the President’s party, All Progressives Congress (APC).
Buhari congratulated the winner and urged him to show grace and humility in victory.
In his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC, President Buhari said: “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.
“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.
“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”
Buhari commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

