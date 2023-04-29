Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s stabilising role in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s size and resources have imposed on her a stabilising role in the West African sub-region and the African continent as a whole. Speaking after receiving a message from President Ibrahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) from a Special Envoy at the State House yesterday, Buhari said peace and stability were central to the vision of Nigeria in Africa, adding that these were essential to security and prosperity in the continent. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari thanked the President of the Sahrawi Republic for the message he sent and gave an assurance that he would study its content and brief the in-coming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on their concerns, urging the Special Envoy to make the effort to brief the in-coming President as well.

The Special Envoy, Mohammed Saleh, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, now Minister of Diplomatic Affairs, recalled the role of the Nigerian leader in 1983 as Military Head of State as being the first African leader to recognise the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, paving the way thereby, for its recognition by the Organisation of African Unity, now African Union. “History will not forget your important role in leading the fight for African freedom using money, arms and diplomacy in the African Union and the United Nations to secure independence for South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for, without this, these nations would not have been free,” said the Envoy.