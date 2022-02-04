Buhari stresses expanded access to contraceptives for population control

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for urgent measures to address the nation’s high fertility rate through expanded access to modern contraceptive methods. The President made the call yesterday when he launched the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development at the Presidential Villa. The President also inaugurated the National Council on Population Management (NCPM), chaired by him and the Vice-President as the deputy chairman with heads of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as members.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari while speaking on the country’s revised population policy, said its overall goal was to improve the quality of life and standards of living of all Nigerians, which is one of the major aspirations of his government. ”The policy emphasises the urgency to address Nigeria’s sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling and commodities as well as promoting birth spacing.

”This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, newborn and children, and other population groups,’’ he said. The President noted that Nigeria’s population remained the largest in Africa, seventh globally and among the few, whose fertility is still growing, is hinged on a youthful population, with more than 72 per cent of them being below 30 years while half of the female population are in their reproductive years (15-49 years). According to him, ”These levels have implications for sustained population growth and narrowed prospects to achieving population management, facilitating sufficient demographic transition, harnessing our demographic endowment and eventually realising sustainable development.”

