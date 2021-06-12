News

Buhari submits supplementary budget of N895 billion to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted supplementary budget of N895 billion to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, disclosed this after the closed-door screening of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahahya. Ndume noted that President Buhari had earlier promised to rework the nation’s security architecture, noting that the national assembly would give the budget expeditious passage. “The supplementary budget is before us and we will give it speedy consideration.

What we have discussed is in camera and all well and expecting light at the end of tunnel.” The national assembly had in December last year passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of the tune of N13.5 rillion. The Chief of Army Staff after the screening session assured that Nigerian Army would continue to do its best to tackle security issues in the country. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had on Thursday promised Nigerians that the National Assembly would give speedy approval to the N895bn supplementary budget announced by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

