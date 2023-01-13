Islam

Buhari, Sultan, others make top 50 World’s Most Influential Muslims

Saudi King’s No1

The Sultan of Sokoto and Co- President, World’s Regions for Peace, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been listed on The Muslim 500 Report among Top 50 World’s Most Influential Muslims. President Buhari and Sultan Abubakar are, respectively, Number 17 and 18 Most Influential Muslims in the World, New Telegraph can authoritatively report.

The report, published on the website of one of the Muslim most authoritative journals, themuslim500.com, listed the King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al- Saud, as Number One; Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, as Number Two; Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as Number Three and President of Turkiye, His Excellency El- Hajj Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as Number Four Most Influential Muslims in the World.

It also listed His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Custodian of the Holy Mosque of Jerusalem, His Excellency Justice Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Scholar and Deobandi Leader and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, as Number Five, Six and Seven respectively. Read details of Top 50 of 500 World’s Most Influential Muslims below:

  1. HM King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques

2.HE Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran

3.HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar

  1. HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye

  2. HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Custodian of the Holy Mosque of Jerusalem 6. HE Justice Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Scholar and Deobandi Leader 7. HM King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

  3. HH President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  4. HE Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussein Al-Sistani, Marja of the Hawza, Najaf, Iraq

  5. HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

  6. HE Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz, Scholar and Director of Dar Al Mustafa, Tarim, Yemen

  7. Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda, Scholar and Preacher

  8. HE President Joko Widodo of Indonesia

  9. HE Sheikh Dr Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb, Grand Sheikh of the Al-Azhar University, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque

  10. Maulana Mahmood Madani, Leader and President of Jamiar Ulemae- Hin, India

  11. HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah Scholar and President off the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies

  12. HE President Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria (same position last year)

  13. HRE Amirul Mu’mineen Sheikh As-Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto (same position last year)

  14. Sheikh Yahya Cholil Staquf, Chairman of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama

  15. HE Sheikh Dr Ali Gomaa, Former Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt

  16. Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary- General of Hezbollah

  17. Sheikh Habib Ali Zain Al Abideen Al-Jifri, Preacher and Director General of the Tabah

  18. Sheikh Hamza Yusuf Hanson, Teacher and Co-Founder of Zaytuna College

  19. Sheikh Ahmad Tijani bin Ali Cisse, Leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi Order

  20. Sheikha Munira Qubeysi, Leader of the Qubeysi

  21. Sheikh Mustafa Hosny, Preacher

  22. HE Sheikh Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Aal Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  23. Sheikh Usama Al-Sayyid Al- Azhari, Scholar

  24. HH Shah Karim Al-Hussayni, The Aga Khan IV, 49th Imam of Ismaili Muslims

  25. Habib Luthfi bin Yahya, Preacher

  26. Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, Leader of the Houthi

  27. Maulana Tariq Jameel, Scholar and Preacher

  28. HE President Halimah Yacob, Singapore

  29. Sheikh Muhammad Al-Yaqoubi, Scholar

  30. Professor Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Philosopher and University Professor

  31. Sheikh Uthman Taha, Calligrapher

  32. Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisian Politician

  33. HE President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania

  34. Mohamed Salah, Footballer

  35. HE President Abdel Fattah Saeed Al-Sisi of Eqypt

  36. Sheikh Muqtada Sadr, Scholar and Politican

  37. Maulana Nazur ur-Rehman, Amir of Tablighi Jamaat, Pakistan

    1. Sheikh Moez Masoud, Preacher and Televangelist

    2. Dr Timothy Winter (Sheikh Abdal Hakim Murad), Islamic Scholar

  38. HE Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini, Islamic Scholar

  39. Dr Mohamed Bechari, French Activist

  40. Dr Amr Khaled, Preacher and Televangelist

  41. Dr Aref Ali Nayed, Scholar

  42. HE Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, Leader of the Taliban

  43. Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadri, Founder of Dawat-e-Islami Movement.

 

