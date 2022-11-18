News Top Stories

Buhari, Sultan, Oyegun To ASUU: Stop using strikes as weapon against govt

President Muhammadu Buhari; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; and ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun have appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions to stop using strike as a weapon to achieve their goals but opt for negotiations.

They made the appeal at the 74th Foundation Day/2022 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Ibadan yesterday. Buhari, who was represented by the National University Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, lamented the strikes by the various tertiary institutions’ unions in the outgoing year.

He said: “It is disheartening that in this outgoing year, virtually all the university trade unions – ASUU, SSANU, NANU, declared a protracted trade dispute with dire consequences for our economy. It is an unnecessary distraction from the academic calendar of our universities, and its consequences of frustration and insecurity among our youths. “I must state clearly that there is a need for the trade unions, especially ASUU to shun the weapon of strike action as a tool for pressing home their demands.

Strike actions only compound the already poor state of our education sector and erode the national and international reputations of our public universities. “I therefore wish to appeal to our unions to always show restraints and seek their goals through negotiation and mutual respect at all times.” The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the Chancellor of the institution, pleaded with the unions to shun the weapon of strikes as a tool for pressing home their demands. He said: “Strike actions though potent, only compound the already poor state in the education sector.

The protracted eight-month industrial actions witnessed this year disrupted the academic calendar, keeping our children at home to the detriment of their education. We hope the unions would explore other dispute resolution mechanisms when the need arises.” Odigie-Oyegun, who is the UI Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, said protracted strikes had done more harm than good to the education sector.

 

