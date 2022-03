President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Power, for a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The president is expected to discuss the erratic power supply experienced across the country in recent weeks.

Buhari also called for a meeting with Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, and Doyin Salami, his Chief Economic Adviser.

Garba Shehu, Senior special Assistant to the President on Media Publicity, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

