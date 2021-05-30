News

Buhari supporters raise alarm over plot to force him to resign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the umbrella of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) have raised an alarm over a plot to force the President to resign.

According to the supporters, a former civilian president, whose name was not mentioned and some other conspirators are behind the plot.

They, however, warned the plotters of a forced resignation plan to quickly perish the thought and save the country from avoidable constitutional crisis and civil unrest.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke released in Abuja, the pro-Buhari group lampooned the conspirators for their recourse to unconstitutional means to force the resignation of President Buhari, describing the move as reckless and anti-Nigeria.

The group said: “Our highly reliable security sources have informed us of the determination of the former President to go ahead with a plan to cause disaffection in the country through a planned conference of so-called eminent Nigerians. While the Conference ostensibly aims to review the state of the nation, we can authoritatively confirm that it is actually a premeditated plan to create confusion in the polity by calling President Buhari to resign after a supposed vote of no confidence.

“Our security sources said the worries over this latest move by the former leader are not so much about the illegality of the planned declaration but the anarchical mind-set behind it, especially given the growing resurgence of military putsch in the West African sub-region. Any appearance of national confusion, even if scripted without any basis, could fuel unreasoned confusion.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to be wary of manoeuvres by people who are desperate to erode the foundation of our hard-fought democracy to further the agenda of a desperate, bumptious and self-serving group of elites besotted with power to the point that they are ready to throw the country into a contrived pandemonium to remain relevant.”

It would be recalled that several political groups including the Southern Governors had asked the President to address the nation but with no result.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
News

Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Five persons were yesterday killed in an auto crash involving a motorcy cle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car. The accident occurred along the Oba-Ile-Airport Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, had a head on collision with the car and in […]
News

COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night. Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged. The tweet revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica