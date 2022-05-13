Buhari suspends basketball in Nigeria for two years

….approves interim committee for NBBF

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of Nigeria’s participation in basketball at the international level for a period of two years. The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare who made this disclosure in a press conference yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the withdrawal due to the crisis that has plagued the sport in the past months.

Dare, represented by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said a committee would be set up to oversee basketball leagues in the country. “Following the unending crisis which have plagued and nearly crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria, President Buhari has approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years.

“This is with immediate effect,” he said. The minister added that the withdrawal of Nigeria is in order to concentrate efforts by government towards revamping the sport from the grassroots as well as domestic leagues which have become moribund. “This will also allow for the setting up of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the management and development of the domestic basketball leagues in Nigeria,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...