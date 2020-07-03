News

Buhari suspends NSITF boss, 11 others over financial, procurement breaches

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate, compulsory, and indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun and 11 other staff of the Fund over alleged infractions and gross misconduct in the last four years. Among those suspended alongside Somefun were three executive directors and eight management staff for financial and procurement breaches. In the interim, the Minister of Labour and Employment had approved and directed the affected officers to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective departments.

The executive directors to hand over to the most senior general managers, while the managing director would hand over to the most senior officer in the Fund. Charging the Chairman of the board, Mr. Austin Isire, to ensure that the investigative panel commence work as soon as possible to facilitate smooth running of the Fund, the Minister noted that the appointments were with effect from Monday, July 6, 2020 and would last until further notice. According to a statement released to newsmen in Abuja by the Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, thesuspendedofficials would face a joint board and audit investigative panel already set up to look into the allegations leveled against them.

