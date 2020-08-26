Buhari swears in 12 Permanent Secretaries

President Muhmmadu Buhari, on Wednesday, inaugurated 12 new permanent secretaries for the Federal Civil Service.

They were inaugurated at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council went into a closed door.

The new permanent secretaries were appointed in June.

They are Belgore Lamido – Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin – Kogi; Ekpa Akpabio – Cross River; Alkali Nura – Kano; Ardo Kumo – Gombe and Anyanwutaku lfeoma – Anambra.

Others are Udoh Omokunmi – Oyo; Hussaini Babangida – Jigawa; Mohammed Ganda – Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman – Yobe; Meribole Chukwuemeka – Abia and Tarfa Peter – Adamawa.

The President also inaugurated commissioners for the Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

