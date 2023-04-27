News

Buhari Swears In 6 New Perm Secs, Chairs FEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sworn-in six newly appointed federal permanent secretaries.

The ceremony came ahead of the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday.

Those sworn-in were Adam Mahmud Kambari (Borno State); Esuabana Nko Asanye (Cross River State); Lamuwa Adamu Ibrahim (Gombe); Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata (Kano State); Oloruntola Olufemi Micheal (Ogun State) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

Buhari congratulated the new permanent secre – taries on their appointment.

