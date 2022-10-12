News

Buhari swears in Ariwoola as CJN

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, administered oath of office on Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The event was witnessed by other justices of the Supreme Court as well as the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of cabinet.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on June 27, 2022 following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Mali coup: Opposition rejects transition deal as ‘power grab’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The opposition coalition which led mass protests in Mali ahead of last month’s coup has rejected a transition charter. On Saturday, the country’s military leadership agreed to establish an 18-month interim government until an election could take place. It followed three days of talks with opposition and civil society groups, reports the BBC. But […]
News

UK navy ship, HMS Trent, deploys to W’Africa to support maritime security

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh, with agency reports The Royal Navy patrol ship, HMS Trent, is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols and a mission to support allies in West Africa. The River-class patrol ship will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde, and will take […]
News

A’Ibom shuts down two fake medical laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, yesterday said that he has closed 12 medical laboratories for their alleged involvement in unwholesome medical practices dangerous to excellent health care delivery services. Umoh made the disclosure to journalists in Uyo, after the inspection team sealed some laboratories yesterday. He said the clampdown is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica