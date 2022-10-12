Buhari swears in Ariwoola as CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, administered oath of office on Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The event was witnessed by other justices of the Supreme Court as well as the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of cabinet.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on June 27, 2022 following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

