Buhari swears in commissioners for NPC, ICPC, chairs FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in new commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The swearing intook place shortly beforethecommencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetingchairedbyPresident Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The commissioners were confirmed by the Senate last month. Those of the NPC are Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa); Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue); Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo). The commissioners sworn in for ICPC include Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd); (Ekiti State); Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi); Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River); Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe) and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).
Related Articles
CBN: Credit to private sector declines to N35.45trn
Banks’ credit to the private sector dropped marginally by 0.79 per cent to N35.45trillion in January 2022 compared to N35.73trillion in December 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, shows that lenders’ credittotheprivatesector, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: We’ll wrest power from APC, says ADC National Chair
The National Chairman, African Democratic Congress ( ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, yesterday said that his party has re-strategize to wrest power from the ruling APC in the 2023 election. Speaking in an interview in Kano, Nwosu said his party had been repositioned to bring the necessary changes in the security and economic sectors of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Igbo leaders ready to work for our people, Nigeria, says Okorocha
Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo political leaders have resolved to shelve their party differences and affiliations to work for the interest of Ndigbo and Nigeria in the build up to the 2023 general elections and beyond. Okorocha, who represents Orlu Senatorial District in the Senate, said Igbo leaders have […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)