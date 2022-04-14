News

Buhari swears in commissioners for NPC, ICPC, chairs FEC meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in new commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The swearing intook place shortly beforethecommencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetingchairedbyPresident Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The commissioners were confirmed by the Senate last month. Those of the NPC are Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa); Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue); Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo). The commissioners sworn in for ICPC include Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd); (Ekiti State); Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi); Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River); Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe) and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: Credit to private sector declines to N35.45trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks’ credit to the private sector dropped marginally by 0.79 per cent to N35.45trillion in January 2022 compared to N35.73trillion in December 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.   New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, shows that lenders’ credittotheprivatesector, which […]
News

2023: We’ll wrest power from APC, says ADC National Chair

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The National Chairman, African Democratic Congress ( ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, yesterday said that his party has re-strategize to wrest power from the ruling APC in the 2023 election. Speaking in an interview in Kano, Nwosu said his party had been repositioned to bring the necessary changes in the security and economic sectors of the […]
News

2023: Igbo leaders ready to work for our people, Nigeria, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo political leaders have resolved to shelve their party differences and affiliations to work for the interest of Ndigbo and Nigeria in the build up to the 2023 general elections and beyond. Okorocha, who represents Orlu Senatorial District in the Senate, said Igbo leaders have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica