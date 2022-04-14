Buhari swears in commissioners for NPC, ICPC, chairs FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in new commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The swearing intook place shortly beforethecommencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetingchairedbyPresident Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The commissioners were confirmed by the Senate last month. Those of the NPC are Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa); Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue); Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo). The commissioners sworn in for ICPC include Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd); (Ekiti State); Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi); Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River); Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe) and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

