Buhari swears-in new ministers, reassigns others

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in seven ministers recently cleared by the Senate and assigned them portfolios. This came as the President reassigned some other ministersandchargedthemtoserve the nation diligently, maintain unalloyedloyaltytothecountry andofficeof thePresident.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the redeployment of the minister was aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desired to accomplish improved results. Speakingattheswearing-in ceremony, which preceded the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired, the President said as his administration was now on the home-stretch of its second term, more work still needed to be done in diverse areas of the economy and national life.

The newly appointed ministersandtheirportfolioswere: Ikechukwu Ikoh, Minister of State, Science and Technology; UmanaUmana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Udi Odum, Ministerof State, Environment; AdemolaAdegoroye, Minister of State, Transport; Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Minister of State, Works and Housing; Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State, Education and Nkama Ekumankama, Minister of State, Health.

