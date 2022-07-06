Buhari swears-in new ministers, reassigns others

…urges them to serve diligently, shun corruption

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in seven ministers recently cleared by the Senate and assigned them portfolios.

This came as the President reassigned some other ministers and charged them to serve the nation diligently, maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country and office of the President.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the redeployment of the ministers was aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desired to accomplish improved results.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, which preceded the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired on Wednesday, the President said as his administration was now on the home-stretch of its second term, more work still needed to be done in diverse areas of the economy and national life.

The newly appointed ministers and their portfolios are: Ikechukwu Ikoh, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Umana Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Udi Odum, Minister of State, Environment; Ademola Adegoroye, Minister of State, Transport; Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Minister of State, Works and Housing; Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State, Education, and Nkama Ekumankama, Minister of State, Health.

The following ministers were re-assigned: Senator Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science and Technology (formerly Minister of State, Health); Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transportation (formerly Minister of State, Works and Housing); Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State, Niger Delta (formerly Minister of State, Environment) and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development (formerly Minister of State, Transportation).

Buhari urged the newest members of his cabinet to consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programmes already initiated by this administration.

He also warned all members of the cabinet against corrupt practices, reiterating that public officers must be above board and those caught in corrupt practices would face the full wrath of the law.

