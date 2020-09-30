Buhari swears in new Permanent Secretaries

News

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed federal Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
The permanent secretaries include Mr James Sule from Kaduna State; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers State and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.
NAN reports that those who joined the president for the Council meeting at the chamber include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

