News

Buhari swears-in Shehu RMAFC Chairman

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammad Shehu.

Speaking with State House Correspondents, the newly sworn-in RMAFC Chairman lamented that the revenue allocation formula in Nigeria has not been reviewed in the past 29 years.

Shehu, who took over from his predecessor Engr. Alias Mbam, said: “Revenue allocation formula had not been touched for about 29 years, the Constitution says after a period of five years it can be reviewed, looking at the circumstances of the country, you know, more states have been created.”

The RMAFC Chairman said that their task was how they could increase government revenue and plug loopholes for wastages.

“We all know the situation that Nigeria is, or even globally, when you look at contemporary African countries like South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Egypt, all the economic issues that they are facing including Nigeria. We had the COVID-19, we had recession, we now have the war with Ukraine, which has affected many countries and revenues are down all over.

“So our task, as revenue mobilization is how we can assist Mr. President, to get more revenue for the Federation, block leakages, looking at the constitutional responsibility of the Commission, which of course are, monitoring of accruals, to Federation account and disbursement, and also monetization, taking care of the salaries of political office holders, and judicial officers, as enshrined in the Constitution that had not been reviewed since 2008. And I think there is agitation for that.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition accuse Governor Sanwo-Olu of Condoning Corruption in LASEMA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has said that its preview of the performance of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, particularly as it concerns the war against corruption in the last three years have shown that the menace in the polity, is still very much prevalent, especially in the areas of […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria, others need fresh $110bn to tackle coronavirus

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although 29 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, have already received International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursements totalling about $10.1 billion in emergency facilities, the region still needs over $110 billion in additional funding this year to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Fund has said.   The IMF, which stated this in a regional economic outlook […]
News

Obasanjo visits Olubadandesignate, promises to prostrate on next visitation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan- designate, Dr Lekan Balogun, with a promise that he would prostrate for the new monarch on his next visitation. Obasanjo, who breezed into the Alarere residence without entourage, was led to the place by the former Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica