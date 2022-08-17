Buhari swears-in Shehu RMAFC Chairman

Ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammad Shehu.

Speaking with State House Correspondents, the newly sworn-in RMAFC Chairman lamented that the revenue allocation formula in Nigeria has not been reviewed in the past 29 years.

Shehu, who took over from his predecessor Engr. Alias Mbam, said: “Revenue allocation formula had not been touched for about 29 years, the Constitution says after a period of five years it can be reviewed, looking at the circumstances of the country, you know, more states have been created.”

The RMAFC Chairman said that their task was how they could increase government revenue and plug loopholes for wastages.

“We all know the situation that Nigeria is, or even globally, when you look at contemporary African countries like South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Egypt, all the economic issues that they are facing including Nigeria. We had the COVID-19, we had recession, we now have the war with Ukraine, which has affected many countries and revenues are down all over.

“So our task, as revenue mobilization is how we can assist Mr. President, to get more revenue for the Federation, block leakages, looking at the constitutional responsibility of the Commission, which of course are, monitoring of accruals, to Federation account and disbursement, and also monetization, taking care of the salaries of political office holders, and judicial officers, as enshrined in the Constitution that had not been reviewed since 2008. And I think there is agitation for that.”

