Buhari, Sylva lauded on plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

A group, Niger DeltaAdvocate for Peace and Good Governance (NDAPGG) yesterday commended the recent award of contractfortherehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State. The group comprising former militant leaders from the nine Niger Delta states in a statement said that the decision to approve the rehabilitation work on the refinery was a confirmation of the massive infrastructural reforms and the transparent policy framework on-going in the oil and gas sector. The statement signed by Fiawei Pathfinder, Peres Ayama, among others, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr.Timipre Sylva on the award of the $1.5 billion contract.

The group wrote; “The oil and gas sector under the leadership of President Buhari and the Minister of Petroleum has really impacted on the lives of Nigerians within this short period. “It won’t be wise if we begin togoaggressiveandhostileon what will boost the economy of thestatesintheNigerDelta at this crucial time.

“We also want to acknowledge and commend the vital role played by Sylva for the approval for the rehabilitationof theWarriandKaduna Refineries that are presently undergoing evaluation. “Through this laudable effort, we have seen a solution to the lingering huge burden of subsidy funds palaver that is affecting the downstream sector and equally bring to an end the incessant increment of fuel. “By this, we hope that the issue of subsidy and importation of refined petroleum products will soon be a thing of the past,” the statement reads in part.

